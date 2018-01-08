Associated Press
Filed Under:drunk driving, Fatal accident, Maryville, Morgan McCoy, Northwest Missouri State University, The Palms, The Palms bar
Detail of an ambulance light. (freeimages.com)

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A college student has died after she was struck by vehicle that crashed into a Missouri bar.

The Kansas City Star reports 19-year-old Morgan McCoy was walking out of The Palms bar just before the crash happened in Maryville, Missouri, around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. McCoy was studying education at Northwest Missouri State University.

McCoy was from Liberty, Missouri.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle that crashed into the bar and determined that his blood alcohol level of 0.207 was more than twice the legal limit. He is being held on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen