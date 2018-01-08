The newest addition to Mardi Gras in Soulard, this event gives you the chance to attend an all-star party with some of the greatest and most exciting players to ever lace up the skates for the Blue Note.
Join KMOX and Blues Alumni in the Mardi Gras Blues Alumni Party Tent on Saturday, February 10, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.
Tickets start at $100 Early Blue Discount, normally $110.
Your all-inclusive pass to this heated tent right on the parade route lets you have a drink with some of the legendary Blues players as they sign autographs and tell the behind-the-scenes stories that they couldn’t get past the censors on television and radio.
You can upgrade your experience and ride the Blues float in the Bud Light Grand Parade!
Don’t miss this hall-of-fame-worthy event, which includes
- Open bar with beer and cocktails
- Lunch buffet from Syberg’s
- Air bubble hockey tournament
- Skill competitions
- Front row seats to the Bud Light Grand Parade