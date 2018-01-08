ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The EPA and Missouri Department of Natural Resources say there’s no risk to human health from radiation found in the soil at the National GeoSpatial Intelligence Agency construction site in north St. Louis.
In response to a public records request, KMOX News has obtained letters the EPA and Missouri DNR sent to the city of St. Louis–last month–both saying they see no human health risk at the NGA site.
Letter from Missouri DNR, sent on December 14, 2017
Letter from EPA, sent on December 22, 2017
The agencies base their findings on soil samples done by a firm the city hired in November, which found some radiation, but not anything above what they call “naturally occurring radioactive material.”
The NGA site is across the street from the old Pruitt-Igoe public housing complex, where the U.S. government reportedly sprayed radioactive material in a Cold War era experiment.
Neither the EPA nor Missouri DNR are calling for any further tests in the area.