Local first responders lining the route for Arnold Officer Ryan O’Connor as he prepares to be transported to a rehabilitation facility. (Courtesy of St. Louis County PD on Twitter)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police cars and fire trucks have taken up positions on overpasses along Interstate 64 to wish Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor the best as he heads to Colorado to continue his recovery.
O’Connor, who was shot in the head by a burglary suspect just over a month ago, is being flown to Craig Hospital in Colorado, the same facility that treated paralyzed officers Mike Flamion and Craig Tudor.
He’ll be saluted as an ambulance takes him from Saint Louis University Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport.
Last week, O’Connor’s family reported that Ryan had opened his eyes and was breathing on his own.