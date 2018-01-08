HILLSBORO (KMOX) — One person is dead and several others are injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Monday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car broke down at Highway A and Highland Baptist Church Road near Hillsboro just before 6:30 p.m.
Several other motorists stopped to help and were pushing the disabled car off the road when they were struck from behind by another motorist.
Authorities haven’t yet identified the woman killed.
Another person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.