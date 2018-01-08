Win: A pair of tickets to see Steely Dan with special guests the Doobie Brothers
Contest Ends: Friday, January 12, 2018
Listen the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steely Dan with special guests the Doobie Brothers on June 19th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 11am. Get lawn tickets 4 for $75 while supplies last and no service charge at the venue box office for the first week of sales.
Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 12, 2018. Read the official contest rules.