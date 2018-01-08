Win: A pair of tickets to see Steely Dan with special guests the Doobie Brothers

Contest Ends: Friday, January 12, 2018

Listen the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Steely Dan with special guests the Doobie Brothers on June 19th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12th at 11am. Get lawn tickets 4 for $75 while supplies last and no service charge at the venue box office for the first week of sales.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, January 12, 2018. Read the official contest rules. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen