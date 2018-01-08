(Credit: National Weather Service of St. Louis)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Thanks to warmer than expected temperatures the immediate St. Louis area escaped the worst of the freezing rain yesterday and overnight, but the trouble spots aren’t far off.

The local roads are mainly wet, but as you’ve heard Rodger Brand report, there are a few isolated icy patches that have sent vehicles into ditches, and one report of a trash truck into a house. Our Brian Kelly has heard reports of salt crews have being called to some areas as well.

There are some icy patches around the area. The latest next in @kmoxnews #STLTraffic — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) January 8, 2018

The temperatures overnight Sunday and into Monday stayed above freezing, and are expected to rise as high as 42-degrees today. AccuWeather.com reports, tonight’s temperatures will reach 25-degrees, but not precipitation is expected.

The real trouble spots are to the north, MoDOT’s travelers map shows Highway-61 partially ice covered from Troy to the Pike County line, where it’s totally covered up to Canton. Several other highways stretching west of Hannibal are also iced over.

Watch for patches of ice on the roads today (like this one at McClintock at Carlyle). They may look like puddles, but are dangerous on turns. pic.twitter.com/Xf0jf175Tw — BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) January 8, 2018

On the east side, IDOT’s map shows partial ice coverage north of Roodhouse, and Highway-72 is ice covered from Jacksonville to Quincy. I-55 is fine until you get north of Lincoln, where it’s partially covered.

The ice patches may be difficult to see, and sometime looks like just a puddle of water. Just outside the KMOX building in downtown St. Louis, we’ve had reports of multiple cars slipping as they enter the parking garage.

