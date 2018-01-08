Aug 9, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Marcell Ozuna (13) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – John Mozeliak is excited for Winter Winter-Up, not only as the annual kick off of the St. Louis Cardinals season, but it will also be the first time Marcell Ozuna will be personally introduced to the B.F.I.B.

The Cardinals president of baseball operations join KMOX’s Mike Kelly on Sports On A Sunday, just six days away from the Winter Warm-Up:

Ozuna is scheduled to sign autographs on Sunday, from 3-5pm, and the new outfielder and likely No. 3 or 4 hitter is the only player with an autograph price of $100 (Yadier Molina is the only signee with a higher price, at $150). All proceeds from the event go to Cardinals Care, to benefit underprivileged youth in the St. Louis community.

Mozeliak expects the moment Ozuna is announced to have an immediate impact on the 27-year-old who the Cardinals acquired from the Miami Marlins this offseason.

“The franchises are just in two different universes, and then when you look at him being with his buddy Carlos and being able to play in front of three million fans instead of one and a half, that kind of says it all,” Mozeliak says. “Talented guy I think he’s going to add a big impact to this club.”

The Marlins were third-to-last in average attendance (20,395) in 2017, the Cardinals were second (42,567), behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers (46,492).

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook