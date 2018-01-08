Parkway West student Brynn Haun lost her battle with cancer last week.
Haun battled HLH – hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis – a life-threatening autoimmune condition and had recently relapsed.
Our sister station Y98, attended a Pink Out basketball game at Parkway West High School in Brynn’s honor on December 22nd, where she was celebrated with all of her classmates, friends and family.
Brynn passed away on Friday, January 5th just before 6am, surrounded by her immediate family. The Haun family has created a Caring Bridge account to keep family and friends updated.
A memorial service for Brynn Haun will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the Purser Center on the campus of Logan University (1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield, MO) beginning at 11am. All are invited to attend.