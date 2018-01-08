Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown St. LouisIt’s 11 a.m. and you’re starting to get hungry. But you’ve got a 3:00 p.m. deadline and you don’t have time for an extended lunch hour. You need something quick, nearby, tasty and preferably not too expensive. Well, don’t worry. If you work downtown, there are lots of great places to grab a bite at lunchtime. And if you don’t work downtown, you might want to make the trip.