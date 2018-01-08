Do you bring your best friend, someone who can survive in the wild, or the person who will help pass the time with a good story?

We asked the St. Louis Blues the “deserted island” question, for this week’s episode of Freezing The Puck, sponsored by Carrier.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only have one of your teammates there with you, who would you take?

And then some of the guys had a follow-up question, what’s the one tool you would bring with you:

Vladimir Tarasenko: It was between Chris Thorburn, a man who looks like he can survive the wild, or one of his Russian teammates like Ivan Barbashev just to make communication easier. And the one thing he’d bring with him – unlimited beer!

Robby Fabbri: Says he’d have to bring his best bud and roommate, Joel Edmundson with him.

Jake Allen: He’d take his goaltending buddy, Carter Hutton, and bring a fishing pole.

Colton Parayko: Like Tarasenko, he’d like to have Thorburn with him.

Alex Pietrangelo: He’d bring Parayko, for a big guy to do all the heavy lifting.

Mike Yeo: He’d like to have veteran Jay Bouwmeester with him so that he’d have a seasoned guy to swamp a lot of stories with him.

Paul Stastny: He was conflicted between taking well-known team comedians Jaden Schwartz or Kyle Brodziak.

