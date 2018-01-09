(KMOX) – Could this 100-year-old Minnesota Vikings fan be the team’s lucky charm?
The Vikings played in four Super Bowl games in the 1970s, but lost all four. Millie, who turns 100 years old this year, likely watched and was disappointed — and is hoping for a winner this year.
To thank Millie for her dedication as a Vikings fan, the organization sent her a surprise she won’t soon forget.
Millie will get to attend her first playoff game this year, courtesy of the team she’s rooted for her entire life.
She was in awe of their gesture, and said “You’ve got to be kidding!”
The Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints at 3:40 p.m. this Sunday.