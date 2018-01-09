ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Starting in net for the St. Louis Blues tonight will be Jake Allen, announced Mike Yeo after Tuesday’s morning skate.

After a three-game win streak with the Blues, from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4, backup goaltender Carter Hutton still sits second in the league in GAA (1.81) and save percentage (.941). In his most recent performance, Sunday, he allowed four goals on 33 shots, in a 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

Allen will be back in net tonight, after his last game on Saturday ended in 6-3 defeat to Washington. Allen is 18-13 this year, with a 2.64 GAA, and .911 save percentage.

Yeo discussed Allen’s previous start, which he allowed five goals on 38 shots.

“I was disappointed with the game we played in front of Jake in Philadelphia,” Yeo says. “That was not on him at all and so I would like to see us play a real strong game here tonight. And I’m confident that Jake is going to have a good game tonight.”

No team NHL team has played as many games as the Blues (45), thus far this season. Three teams in the Eastern Conference: Columbus, Toronto, Pittsburgh; have each played 44 games, but no one in the Blues’ conference has played more than 43 games and San Jose with just 40 games played, is off until Saturday.

The Blues have played 10 back-to-back series this year, as opposed to just six back-to-backs by this time last season.

St. Louis will have it’s league mandated off week starting after tonight’s game.

“It was a complete grind, there’s no question about that, and now we’re about to come out of that,” Yeo said. “There’s maybe some points that we left out there because of it, that’s not an excuse, that’s what we delt with and now other teams are going to have to deal with it.”

Although St. Louis has lost its last two, in its last five the Blues are 3-1-1 with a chance to make it an impressive 4-1-1 before the break.

The Blues host the Panthers at 7 p.m., Tuesday – St. Louis will then have a rest week, with no games until next Tuesday in Toronto.

Florida is 0-2-1 on its current four-game road trip and sit tied for 25th overall in the NHL standings, with 40 points. The Blues have lost its last two, after back-to-back afternoon games Saturday and Sunday to Philadelphia and Washington, respectively.

This story will be update with more pregame information.

