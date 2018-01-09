Filed Under:Donald Trump, Nadida Matin, Our Truth, President Trump, St. Louis Women's March, Women's March, Women's March 2018
Women's March on St. Louis held downtown on January 21, 2017 (KMOX photo)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The second annual St. Louis Women’s March is planned for later this month.

More than 15,000 people took part last year in the event aimed at uplifting and empowering women across St. Louis and the state of Missouri.

march 4 Date Set for 2nd St. Louis Womens March

Women’s March on St. Louis held downtown on January 21, 2017 (KMOX photo)

Organizer Nadida Matin says this year’s message is “Our Truth,” and while similar movements are going on around the country, this one was inspired by the 2016 Presidential Election.

“A lot of people woke up on Nov. 9 (2016) actually heartbroken, and still some of that pain is still there,” she says. “We need to take the momentum from last year’s devastating loss, and build on that.”

Matin says the march will be from 10 a.m. until noon January 20. Participants are to meet at Union Station and go to the old courthouse and the Arch grounds.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen