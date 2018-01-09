ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The second annual St. Louis Women’s March is planned for later this month.
More than 15,000 people took part last year in the event aimed at uplifting and empowering women across St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Organizer Nadida Matin says this year’s message is “Our Truth,” and while similar movements are going on around the country, this one was inspired by the 2016 Presidential Election.
“A lot of people woke up on Nov. 9 (2016) actually heartbroken, and still some of that pain is still there,” she says. “We need to take the momentum from last year’s devastating loss, and build on that.”
Matin says the march will be from 10 a.m. until noon January 20. Participants are to meet at Union Station and go to the old courthouse and the Arch grounds.