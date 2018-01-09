ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – There’s word of another big step in the effort to redevelop the Jamestown Mall site in north St. Louis County.
County Executive Steve Stenger announced Tuesday morning that the St. Louis County Port Authority now owns all the property at the 140-acre site, and has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs).
Interested developers are asked to include a project description including dimensions, design concepts and features, according to a news release.
Stenger tells KMOX the goal is to create jobs. He expects the winning proposal to be a mixed-use development.
“I think that the site would be most sustainable with a use that would involve, probably a mixed of some residential-commercial, and some retail, perhaps,” he says.
The County Port Authority closed on the last two parcels on the site last month. The RFPs are due by April 20.
Stenger says the winner will pay the $2 million the county has spent purchasing the property.