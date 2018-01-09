MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 09: A customer carries a H&M clothing store bag on January 9, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. H&M apologized on Monday after the Swedish clothing retailer's website in Britain showed a black child model wearing a hooded sweatshirt that said "coolest monkey in the jungle." (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) – NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a black child in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The retailer has apologized and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged Tuesday on social media as being racist and inappropriate.

James posted a refreshed image showing the model wearing a crown. Diddy posted an image with a sweatshirt revised to read “Coolest king in the world.”

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1 — Diddy (@Diddy) January 8, 2018

Singer The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, says he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo and that he would end his ties with the company.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The Swedish-based company says it is sorry the image was taken.

