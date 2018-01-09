At first glance, Scenic Designer Adam Koch’s set for “The Marvelous Wonderettes” has immense appeal.

Then the show starts.

Photo courtesy of The Rep

What there is of a story is simple. It’s prom time in 1958 at Springfield High. Four girls from the school have formed a singing group called The Marvelous Wonderettes. They are going to entertain the assembled throng with a selection of pop hits from that era. That’s Act I.

Act II. It’s 10 years later and the girls are having a reunion. They’re still singing. One of them is pregnant and unhappy about her husband who she thinks doesn’t love her anymore. Life has moved on for all the girls with very slight developments. End Act II.

The four girls are the only cast members and they are played by Morgan Kirner, Leanne Smith, Chiara Trentalange and Iris Beaumier. There are 38 songs in the production when you include the reprises. They are all from an era that includes titles like Mr. Sandman, Secret Love, It’s My Party and so on. While the selections are all nostalgic, they are performed like it’s karaoke night on a cruise ship. An audience member is pulled to the stage twice to beef up the laughs, which are few.

No doubt there are some cutesy moments. And some smiles. But as a show selection, The Rep usually does a lot better.