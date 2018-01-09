ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Travel website Fodors is out with its list of the top 10 places in the world not to visit, and Missouri is on it. It’s the only tourist spot in the U.S. on the list.
Others like Honduras and Myanmar make the list for violence, political strife, or even ecological fragility.
Fodors says there’s lots of great things to do in Missouri, including visit the Budweiser Clydesdales and enjoy Kansas City barbecue, but:
“Unfortunately, Missouri is also the place where SB 43 was passed making it more difficult to sue employers for discrimination, a state representative argued that homosexuals weren’t human beings, a tourist who got lost and ran out of gas was later found murdered in his jail cell without ever being put under arrest, and two men were hunted down and shot on suspicion of being Muslim on the outskirts of Kansas City. And that’s just in 2017.”
Although that last case actually happened in Kansas.
Much of what Fodors says echos an NAACP travel advisory from last year.
Fodors says, “sometimes you have to say no to the ones you love in hopes that they can recover, reconsider, or reform.”
