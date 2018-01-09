FAYETTEVILLE, AR - NOVEMBER 24: Drew Lock #3 of the Missouri Tigers runs around the field in celebration after a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-45. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX/AP) — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is returning to school for his senior season.

Proud to be a TRUE SON… pic.twitter.com/xNK4aTfCGT — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) January 9, 2018

Lock announced his decision on Twitter, Tuesday. He had been considering entering this year’s NFL draft, and was possibly waiting until Mizzou named its next offensive coordinator before making that decision.

Last week Mizzou hired Derek Dooley after 2017 OC Josh Heupel was been hired as the head coach of the University of Central Florida in December and did not coach in Mizzou’s Texas Bowl loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Lock says he is coming back in part because he felt a sense of “responsibility and loyalty” to his coaches and teammates.

In 2017, Lock broke the school and SEC single-season records for touchdown passes with 44 while leading the Tigers to seven wins and their first bowl game since 2014.

With Lock behind center, Missouri will have nine returning starters on offense. After leading the nation in passing touchdowns, he will likely be on the Heisman watchlist to start the 2018 season.

Here’s who Drew Lock will face in 2018. Opportunities to put himself on Heisman watch. #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/JCa3KoAa0S — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) January 9, 2018

His official statement to Mizzou:

“I’m very excited to be coming back for my senior year, and I’m really optimistic about what we can do as a team next season. There were a lot of factors that went into this decision, but the main ones include: a feeling of responsibility and loyalty to my coaches and teammates at Mizzou – we have goals to achieve together; having the chance to play for a new coach in Coach Dooley, and his system that will continue to add to my development; and of course, getting my degree. I feel like all of these factors combine to give me the best chance to succeed at the next level. Thank you to Coach Odom and everyone on the Mizzou staff for being patient and very helpful to my family and me during this process. I’m looking forward to exciting things to come!”

