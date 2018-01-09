CLAYTON (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Council is kicking off 2018 with another attempt to move back the start time for weekly meetings.

Once again, 7th District councilman Mark Harder is behind the push to start meetings at 6:30 pm instead of 6.

A similar effort last year died during a second reading.

“This year I think I’ve got more support for it,” he told KMOX News. “I think this will give an opportunity for more people to come to our meetings, to speak before their council.”

So why did this measure fail when it went before the council less than a year ago?

“It was over some personalities on the council,” Harder replied without naming names. “I think those personalities have changed a little bit.”

1st District councilwoman Hazel Erby spoke out against the idea of a 6:30 start time last time around.

“My thoughts were with the employees,” she explained Tuesday night. “We had an employee who was held up on the lot outside one time at gunpoint.”

Her opinion of the change has evolved in the intervening months, she said.

“I’m not particularly favorable for it on behalf of the employees,” according to Erby. “But as far as I’m concerned, I’m okay with (the change).”

Sponsor harder now thinks he has support from at least 6 of the 7 council members, including chairman Sam Page.

“I think anything we can do to accomodate more people participating in the process would be a good idea,” Page told KMOX.

The measure would need four “Yes” votes to pass.