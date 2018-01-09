ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

The Panthers rallied from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to snap a three-game losing streak. Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov each had a goal and two assists, and James Reimer stopped 26 shots in his 15th straight start.

St. Louis has lost three straight against Florida at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, and Colton Parayko and Tage Thompson also scored.

St. Louis got off to a fast start on goals by Stastny and Parayko in the first 8:05 of the game. But Aaron Ekblad and Barkov responded for Florida, and the Panthers added three more in the second.

After Tarasenko made it 3-2 with a wrist shot from the right circle at 4:17, Radim Vrbata replied for Florida from in front of the net at 12:23. Huberdeau scored from the left circle at 15:55 and Trocheck got his 16th of the season 42 seconds later, making it 5-3 with a snap shot from the slot.

Colton Sceviour added a short-handed goal 13:02 into the third. After Thompson got St. Louis within two again, Trocheck added an empty netter at 17:56.

St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen stopped 18 of 23 shots before he was replaced by Carter Hutton, who finished with 11 saves.

NOTES: St. Louis rookie D Vince Dunn remains sidelined with flu-like symptoms. Dunn scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 12 against the Panthers. … Florida G Robert Luongo remains out with a lower-body injury. Luongo hurt himself making a save on Dec. 4. He has missed 15 games now.

Panthers: Host Calgary on Friday.

Blues: Take a five-day break for the NHL’s bye week. Next game is Jan. 16 at Toronto.

