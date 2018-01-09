Andrew Spensberger (O'Fallon Missouri Police Department photo)
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – An O’Fallon teen is arrested after one of his parents found child pornography on his cell phone and called police.
O’Fallon police say they got the call Dec. 30.
Police say the photos were of a 2-year-old relative of the reporting party’s girlfriend.
Investigators determined he was going to sell the images.
Andrew Spensberger, 17, has been charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.