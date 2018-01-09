Filed Under:city hall., Gregory F.X. Daly, License Bureau, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The state license bureau office at St. Louis City Hall may soon be shut down and moved elsewhere.

Gregory F.X. Daly, the city’s collector of revenue, is appealing a decision by the Missouri Department of Revenue to award the contract for the office to new management.

“This new group proposed a bid without a location, without any particulars at all with regards to dealing with the homeless, with regards to dealing with customer service,” Daly told KMOX. “We feel that, quite frankly, we deserve to be here. We’ve worked very hard doing our customer service with the base of people we have, and we’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep it here.

Daly says the office handles 60,000 customers a year. He says it will remain open at city hall for at least sixty days, long enough for the appeal process to run its course.

