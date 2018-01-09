ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) – Looks like we’ve got trouble in River City, and the St. Louis Symphony will be traveling to Paris instead.

The SLSO released information that, due to unforeseen complications, resulting from the unexpected unavailability of the film’s original production elements, Industrial F/X Productions Inc. has regretfully postponed the launch of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man.”

As a result, the performances scheduled for May 12th and 13th at Powell Hall have been cancelled.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has replaced the concert with An American in Paris, which will be shown on the big screen while the orchestra plays the score live.

The dates for for An American in Paris will be:

Saturday, May 12, 2018, 7:00pm

Sunday, May 13, 2018, 3:00pm

Tickets purchased for Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” are still valid for the date and time indicated and will be honored for the presentations of An American in Paris.

Ticket holders may contact the Box Office at 314-534-1700 for further assistance should they wish to exchange their tickets to another concert or request a refund.

