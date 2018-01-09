(Chesterfield Police Department photos)
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – Chesterfield police are calling them the “Wristwatch Wranglers” — two women who stole almost $200 worth of Casio watches from Walmart on Monday.
“Yes… Casio wristwatches,” police write on their Facebook page.
When police tried to stop their red Nissan Sentra, the car took off speeding.
Police backed off because the suspects were driving so recklessly, “putting many innocent people in great risk.”
“We really want to catch them not only for the theft, but for the careless and imprudent driving that put so many at risk,” police say. “If you know these two, not to be confused with Susan Sarandon and Gina Davis, please call 636-537-3000.”