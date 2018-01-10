Detail of an ambulance light. (freeimages.com)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – An 8-year-old girl was shot in the leg while sleeping in her North County home early Wednesday morning.
St. Louis County Police spokesman Officer Benjamin Granda says the little girl was struck in leg, and has a non life-threatening injury.
No one else in the residence was injured.
Granda says investigators are trying to figure out why someone would shoot the outside of the girl’s home — if potentially someone in that home or on that street was targeted.
Police got first notice of the shots fired thanks to “shot spotter” technology. The shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. in the 10000 block of Count Drive.