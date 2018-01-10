ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County prosecutors Wednesday charged a reverend at the New Age Missionary Baptist Church in the city of St. Louis with multiple counts of 4th degree child molestation.
Prosecutors allege that between August and October of 2017, 47-year-old Jesse Claybon had sexual contact with a girl that was known to him who is under the age of 17.
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Special Investigations Unit presented the case to the county prosecuting attorney’s office, which issued 4 counts of 4th degree child molestation against Claybon.
Clayton is a reverend with the New Age Missionary Baptist Church located in the city of St. Louis.
No other victims have come forward at this time, but county police detectives are asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Jesse Claybon to call (636) 529-8210.