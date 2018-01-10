ATLANTA (KMOX) – The Coca-Cola Company announces big changes to its “iconic” Diet Coke.
The soda brand is re-launching the diet beverage with a new look and four new flavors, including Diet Coke Ginger Lime, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Diet Coke Zesty Blood Orange and Diet Coke Twisted Mango.
All of the new flavors will be available in stores this month.
Diet Coke is also unveiling newly designed cans. The updated cans will still hold 12 ounces of Diet Coke, but they will be thinner and sleeker.
According to an article on Coca-Cola’s website, the new flavors will be sold as on-the-go singles and in eight-packs. Diet Coke will still be available in all existing package sizes.
Coca-Cola assures longtime fans that “the same crisp, iconic taste launched in 1982 O.G. Diet Coke — isn’t changing.”
So why all the changes?
“Because every good icon knows that evolution is everything,” the company says.