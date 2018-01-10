ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the daytime temperatures rise above 20-degrees, the city-run, Biddle House homeless shelter in downtown is no longer finding shelter space for everyone who knocks.
Some homeless people on the sidewalks of St. Louis complain it’s back to business as usual.
“There’s some staff members that don’t let you in, but some staff members there, they care,” one woman told our Kevin Killeen. “They have a heart, they let you in, out of the could even though you don’t have a routing sheet.”
The routing sheet, sometimes referred to as a “street sheet” has a person’s information, including name, race, age, gender and any medical or mental illness, or substance abuse.
Another man said he believes the homeless shelter employees know that with more people allowed in, comes more work.
The city of St. Louis made a big push to find everyone shelter during the recent cold snap. Whenever the daytime high fails to reach 20-degrees, the city opens emergency shelters to give people the option of getting off the streets for the night.
Temperatures are expected to drop back to below 20-degrees overnight Thursday, into Friday.
Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted last weekend, when temperatures were below 0-degrees, and urged the public to help get the homeless to Biddle House on North 13th Street. Biddle House said its was housing around 140 or 150 people per night.