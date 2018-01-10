EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – We’re hoping to learn more details soon about a corruption probe that led to Madison County deputies invading the administration building in Edwardsville Wednesday armed with more than a half-dozen search warrants.

They were seen packing computers and boxes into a police vehicle, but few details were forthcoming from Madison County authorities.

On Wednesday night, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons issued the following statement:

“In the later months of 2017, evidence of possible illegal conduct by county officials was

provided to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Based on the information provided through multiple

sources and individuals, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons called for the formation of a special

investigative task force, comprised of members of multiple state and local law enforcement

agencies to investigate the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing.

The search warrants executed today are the result of significant evidence developed by

the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force, as part of a larger, ongoing investigation.

Because of the highly sensitive nature of the investigation, no comments will be made by

investigators or others until such time as is legally appropriate. At that point, we will make

information available to the public and media.”