ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has assigned defenseman Vince Dunn to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves, as well as forward Ivan Barbashev (BAHR-buh-shev) to the Wolves and forward Tage Thompson to the San Antonio Rampage.

Dunn, 21, is currently in his rookie season with the Blues, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) and eight penalty minutes through 39 games. A 6’0, 203-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario, Dunn was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (56th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Barbashev, 22, has appeared in 17 games for the Blues this season, recording five points (one goal, four assists). The 6’0, 187-pound forward has also collected eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Wolves. A native of Moscow, Russia, Barbashev was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Thompson, 20, has dressed in 15 games for the Blues this season, tallying five points (three goals, two assists) and six penalty minutes. The 6’5, 185-pound forward has also posted 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 24 games with the Rampage. The Phoenix, Arizona, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Next game is Jan. 16 at Toronto.

