Michael Wolff’s recently published book about the first year of President Donald Trump in the White House is so popular that it’s putting a book with the same title on bestseller lists.

Ten years ago, a Canadian professor named Randall Hansen published a book called “Fire and Fury” about the bombing of Germany during World War II. The tome languished in obscurity until Wolff came out with a book under the same title about the inner workings of the Trump White House, one that instantly shot to the top of bestseller lists.

Mainly because Amazon shoppers are ordering the wrong Fire and Fury, Hansen’s book is now on those bestseller lists as well. But as The Washington Post reports, some of Hansen’s newfound customers are buying his book “to spite Wolff” because they “love Trump.”

Hansen tells The Post, “If a few more people read my book now and reflect on the horrific consequences of war to civilian populations, I think that would be a very good outcome.”

Incredibly, sales of my https://t.co/8VeAA9DCFT have increased. Will I owe a larger royalty cheque to Bannon & Trump? If so, the irony will know no limits. #FireAndFury — Randall Hansen (@ProfRAHansen) January 6, 2018

His book has since received some interesting reviews, from people who were deceived by the title:

“I DON’T SEE ANYTHING ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP! I DON’T KNOW WHY THE DEMOCRATS ARE SO HAPPY WITH THIS BOOK AND MAKEINIG A BIG DEAL OF THIS.”

“HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BLUMPF !!! SCAM !!!”

Then another review actually says they bought the wrong book on purpose.

“I love Trump, so I bought this book to spite Wolf.”

