ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – The National Hockey League announced today that Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and forward Brayden Schenn have been named to the 2018 NHL All-Star Game.

The 2018 Honda NHL All-Star weekend will take place Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28, in Tampa, Florida.

The 2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. CT, while the game will be held on Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Pietrangelo, 27, will be making his first All-Star Game appearance. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defenseman was named a Second-Team NHL All-Star following both the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons. This season, Pietrangelo has collected 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) and a plus-15 rating through 41 games. Among all defensemen, the King City, Ontario native ranks 10th in points, second in even-strength points (21), eighth in goals, 12th in assists, ninth in plus/minus and ninth in ice-time per game (25:36). Pietrangelo is also one of just seven defensemen averaging more than three-and-a-half minutes of power-play time and two minutes of shorthanded time per game. Overall, Pietrangelo has accumulated 332 points (72 goals, 260 assists) and a plus-71 rating in 580 career regular season games.

Schenn, 26, will also be making his first All-Star Game appearance. This season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has posted 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) and a plus-19 rating through 45 games. Overall, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native ranks 14th in points, 20th in goals and assists, second in game-winning goals (6) and ninth in even-strength points (31) and plus/minus. Schenn is also the only player in the NHL that has been perfect on shootouts this season (3-for-3). Overall, Schenn has tallied 291 points (126 goals, 165 assists) in 478 career regular season games.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko represented St. Louis in the previous three All-Star competitions and was the only Blues player last year and in the 2015-16 season. He was tied with Schenn for the team lead in points (44) this season.

