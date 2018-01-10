ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A baseball agent, based in St. Louis and former representative of multiple St. Louis-native players, has been fired by his agency for allegedly recording players showering in his St. Louis-area home. FanRags.com writer Robert Murray was the first to report allegations against Jason Wood.

Wood has represented players from the St. Louis-area such as David Phelps (Florissant, Mo.), Jake Odorizzi (Highland, Ill.), Tanner Houck (Collinsville, Ill.), as well as Boston Red Sox’s star outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

The report on FanRagSports says “recently” a player, who chose not be identified, was using a shower at Wood’s home and found a camera, sources say. The player confronted Wood, then followed by firing him immediately, sources say. Yahoo Sports reports that Woods’ home is in the St. Louis area.

The report also says “multiple sources suggest that there were other players being filmed, with their identities being unknown.”

Wood has been fired from his position as the president of baseball for CSE Talent, an Atlanta-based sports agency. He has also be suspended by the Major League Baseball Players Association.

CSE posted a statement on it’s website:

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values,” said Danny Martoe, President of CSE Talent. “It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

CSE has offices in St. Louis, Atlanta, New York City and Miami, and says its represents 100 major leaguers.

On Woods’ LinkedIn profile, he has listed that he has worked in St. Louis for the past 10 months. Last April, his company Arland Sports was acquired by CSE and he was then named president of CSE baseball.

In a story by Sports Business Daily, Woods is commended for his ability to keep a “low profile” but still sign top young talent such as Benintendi and Houck.

“It’s not the money. That was a component, but it’s not the biggest component,” Wood told Sports Business Daily. “I have good, good players who are even better people. I like the way the values aligned here. And I have been assured by [CSE founder] Lonnie Cooper and by Danny Martoe that is something we are going to grow, and we will stop at nothing to make sure our players are taken care of.”

KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.

