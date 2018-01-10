Filed Under:Saint Louis Zoo, Sloths, stuffed animals, Valentine's Day, Valentine's Day Gifts

The Saint Louis Zoo wants to spread a little love with one of their favorite cuddle buddies!

This furry stuffed animal will provide some shaggy snuggles and warm your honey’s heart this Valentine’s Day.

Plus, your gift supports the care and feeding of Zoo animals.

slothphoto Saint Louis Zoo Announces Valentines Day Sloth Adoption

Photo by: The Saint Louis Zoo

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of our Zoo Parents Program, which makes your gift super special to us. For just $50, your loved one will receive a sloth plush toy, a gift card from you, a personalized certificate and more, all shipped for free. Save $10 when you purchase and pick up your adoption package at a Welcome Desk.”

Click here for more information.

