ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Webster Groves School District is kicking off 2018 with a new system designed to keep sexual offenders at bay.

A one-minute video released by the manfacuturers of the Raptor Technologies check-in system explains why they gave it that name.

“Raptor hunts through the sex offender registries of all 50 states,” according to the video. “It also checks your database for any custodial issues or other customized alerts.”

Here’s how it works:

All school visitors will be asked to present identification, such as a driver’s license, which will be passed through a scanner.

Parents and volunteers who visit on a regular basis to take part in field trips will only need to be scanned one time.

Information for those without a government-issued ID will be entered manually by a school employee.

Within seconds, the Raptor system will check a visitor’s name and date of birth against a national database of registered sex offenders.

Webster Groves Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, Dr. Sandy Wiley, says they realize some people might see this as an intrusion of privacy.

“I mean I completely understand that in the world of technology and everything that’s going on today,” she tells KMOX News. “The only thing that I would say is that there is no cost too high or measure too extreme that we can put in place to ensure that students are safe.”

It’s estimated that running the Raptor system in all Webster Groves schools will cost about $5,000 per year.

Once an entry is approved, Raptor issues a visitors badge.

Should the system find a match in the offender database, however, the school administrative assistant will receive a notification but no details.

Only the assistant superintendent of human resources will have access to the results.

Additionally, no other information from one’s ID will be gathered or recorded.