ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The morning after news broke of Gov. Eric Greitens’ affair and alleged blackmail, KMOX is finding a reason why this story was under wraps for nearly three years.

Thursday morning’s Charlie Brennan Show featured the attorney of the ex-husband, who’s wife had an affair with Greitens in 2015. Al Watkins represents the man who he said, “expended significant sums of money” to make sure the story didn’t go public. Watkins says it was done to protect his then wife and their family.

Watkins also said the man is also in the local radio business and is a “voice that is on air.”

The story was first reported by KMOV-TV, citing a recording made by the ex-husband of his wife confessing to the affair with Greitens. The woman allegedly involved did not comment on the record to the station, which released its report late Wednesday after Greitens gave his State of the State speech. But her ex-husband provided a recording of her detailing a sexual encounter with Greitens and saying Greitens told her the photos would be released if she exposed the affair. She did not know she was being recorded.

Brennan also interviews KMOV-TV reporter, Lauren Trager, who broke the story she says she had been working on for nearly a year.

The alleged March 2015 encounter came after Greitens opened a committee to explore a bid for Missouri governor but before he officially announced his candidacy. She says on the tape that he invited her downstairs at his home because he wanted to show her “how to do a proper pull-up.”

She says: “I knew he was being sexual and I still let him. And he used some sort of tape, I don’t what it was, and taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me.”

She says she later realized he took a photo of her.

“I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said: `You’re never going to mention my name.'”

