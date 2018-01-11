School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Morgan Brian and defender Becky Sauerbrunn will miss the U.S. women’s soccer training camp ahead of a Jan. 21 exhibition against Denmark at San Diego.

Brian will remain with Lyon in France following nagging injuries, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday. Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native, has a stress reaction in her left foot that necessitates several weeks of rest.

Twenty-four players are attending the training camp in the Los Angeles area.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston), Adrianna Franch (Portland), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (NC), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland), Kelley O’Hara (Utah), Casey Short (Chicago), Taylor Smith (NC), Emily Sonnett (Portland)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago), Lindsey Horan (Portland), Carli Lloyd (Houston), Allie Long (Portland), Andi Sullivan (Stanford)

Forwards: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea, England), Savannah McCaskill (South Carolina), Alex Morgan (Orlando), Christen Press (Chicago), Mallory Pugh (Washington), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle), Lynn Williams (NC)

