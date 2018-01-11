This week’s Cardinals Countdown to Opening Day show on KMOX featured Derrick Goold, Post-Dispatch Cardinals Beat Writer, with co-hosts Chris Hrabe and Mike Claiborne for the entire first hour.
Topics include breaking down the pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton and transition to Marcell Ozuna, filling the closer role, Goold’s most desired remaining free agents and the upcoming Baseball Writer’s Dinner.
Joining in the second hour are Tim McCarver, Joe Pfeiffer, Luke Voit and Adam Wainwright.
Hear the full show, with no commercials, below: