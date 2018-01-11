School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
Filed Under:Countdown To Opening Day show, Derrick Goold, St. Louis Cardinals, writer

This week’s Cardinals Countdown to Opening Day show on KMOX featured Derrick Goold, Post-Dispatch Cardinals Beat Writer, with co-hosts Chris Hrabe and Mike Claiborne for the entire first hour.

Topics include breaking down the pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton and transition to Marcell Ozuna, filling the closer role, Goold’s most desired remaining free agents and the upcoming Baseball Writer’s Dinner.

Joining in the second hour are Tim McCarver, Joe Pfeiffer, Luke Voit and Adam Wainwright.

Hear the full show, with no commercials, below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen