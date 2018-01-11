ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — The St. Louis circuit attorney has launched a formal investigation to determine if Missouri’s governor committed any crimes associated with an extramarital affair in 2015.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner initially said no criminal complaint had been filed against Governor Eric Greitens, and no evidence of a crime has been presented to her office. But later in the day she said, after further consideration, she believes an investigation is necessary.

“It is essential for residents of the City of St. Louis and our state to have confidence in their leaders. They must know that the Office of the Circuit Attorney will hold public officials accountable in the same manner as any other resident of our city,” Gardner said in a statement. Both parties and the people of St. Louis deserve a thorough investigation of these allegations.”

Greitens acknowledged he’d been “unfaithful” in his marriage after KMOV-TV reported he had a sexual relationship with his hairdresser in 2015. Greitens’ attorney, Jim Bennett, denied allegations made by the woman’s ex-husband that the governor threatened to reveal a naked photograph of her if she exposed their relationship.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook