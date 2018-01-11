JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has released another statement regarding allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an affair with.
Greitens took to his Facebook page Thursday afternoon to share a statement from his attorney Jim Bennett, which claims that someone in the Missouri Democratic party is behind the story.
“The latest reporting has finally disclosed that the reporting was being driven by a ‘source’ who is the former Democrat state party chairman and who apparently has not spoken to the person in question. This goes a long way to explaining what is going on – this is a political hit piece,” Greitens post reads in part.
Read the full post below:
St. Louis television station KMOV reported that the Republican governor had a sexual relationship with his former hairdresser in 2015.
The station reported that the woman’s ex-husband alleged Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.
(Copyright KMOX. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)