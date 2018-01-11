School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
A car drives along a snow covered road. (credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What starts out as a cloudy, breezy and mild day will take a dramatic turn later this afternoon.

KMOX AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says occasional rain and drizzle will switch to freezing rain, sleet and a little snow this afternoon into tonight.

DeVore says to expect “very slippery” roads and sidewalks during a rapid freeze, as the temperature plunges from a high of 63 today to the 20s and teens tonight. The real-feel temperature will be zero or below.

The National Weather Service says evening rush hour will be impacted, as travel may become hazardous on untreated roads.

The high Friday is 26.

Cancellations are already coming in anticipation of the weather. The University of Missouri – Columbia has said it will close campus starting at noon.

The St. Louis Cardinals say they are moving ahead with the Cardinals Caravan as scheduled (Jan. 12-15), while keeping an eye on the weather ahead.

