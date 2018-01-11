School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) – The Ritenour School District is warning parents about a man dressed as Santa Claus who may be approaching children.

The district says the man, driving a red pickup truck, approached two Kratz Elementary school students Thursday morning near their bus stop and offered them candy.

The students ran home and told adults and no one was hurt.

A few other students also reported seeing the man dressed as Santa.

St. Ann Police are handling the investigation and they’re asking anyone with information in this case to call them.

