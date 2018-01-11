ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Randal Grichuk have agreed to a 1-year deal, reported multiple sources Thursday.
The deal, worth $2.6 million, was first reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, then confirmed by MLB.com’s Jennifer Langosch:
He was one of four Cardinals who are still not signed and could lead to arbitration hearings before the 2018 season, those players are Michael Wacha, Marcell Ozuna and Tyler Lyons. Last year Wacha was the first Cardinals player since 1999 to go to an arbitration hearing. The Cardinals were deemed the “winners” when the third-party sided with St. Louis’ salary proposal of $2.7 million, compared to Wacha’s asking price of $3.2 million.
The deal comes just a day before players and teams will exchange their final arbitration figures. If the parties can’t reach an agreement then an arbitrator will be brought in.
Grichuk’s base salary was $520,000 last, according to Spotrac and this was the first time in his career he was arbitration eligibility. Trade rumors aside, will likely be the fourth outfielder this season.
Grichuk slashed .238/.285/.473 in 122 games in 2017 – which were all career-lows in his three full MLB seasons.