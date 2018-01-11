ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s strong reaction from the local community this morning in wake of the story one of them called “crazy.”

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens acknowledged he was “unfaithful” in his marriage, Wednesday night, but denied allegations that he blackmailed the woman he had an extramarital affair with to stay quiet.

Larry from St. Louis told KMOX he’s not going to judge Gov. Grietens for having an affair, especially when it happened a few years ago. As far as the alleged reported blackmail, Larry says he needs more evidence.

“Blackmail, yeah. He needs to resign. But until I see that, I’m going to let it play out,” he says.

Another person in the community told KMOX the exact opposite.

The man said he believes the woman and her former husband about the alleged blackmail, and does not support Greitens in office.

Rep. Nate Walker, a Republican from the Kirksville area, says of Greitens, “In my opinion, he has broken the public trust. I may have more to say once the terrible shock of this sets further in.”

Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, says, “Stick a fork in him.”

Sen. Jamillah Nasheed, a Democrat from St. Louis, says “I’m calling on Gov. Greitens to resign immediately and give Missouri the opportunity to restore some dignity to the governor’s office.”

On his website and throughout the campaign, Eric Greitens declares: WE MUST END THE CULTURE OF CORRUPTION. Now, I'm asking him to walk the walk. Resign immediately! — Jamilah Nasheed (@SenatorNasheed) January 11, 2018

“I really, really feel for his wife, and his children, and he said that he made a mistake, but sometimes mistakes have consequences,” Nasheed told KMOX. “I think that at the end of the day, he needs to do the right thing and he needs to resign his position so that we can begin to heal.”

