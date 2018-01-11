Photo by: Holly Butcher Facebook Page
(KMOX) – Holly Butcher, was a young, vibrant 27-year-old woman who didn’t think she had to worry about dying before the age of 30.
That is until she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that primarily affects young people and her world was immediately turned upside down. Butcher came to terms with what most would say is their worst nightmare, death.
She decided to write an open letter about the true value of every minute we have while we are still living on earth. Her post has been shared over 130,000 times on Facebook and has been picked up by many news outlets.
Her final words are inspiring young people all over to take a closer look at life’s bigger picture.