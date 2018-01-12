ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new federal prosecutor in St. Louis, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, says his goal is to get the region off the top ten list for murders in the country. Jensen has doubled the number of prosecutors focusing on violent crime, and he says many carjackings, business robberies or gun crimes that used to go to state court will go federal.

“The federal system is much different than the state system. The punishment is swift and certain in the federal system, and the probation office in the federal system is very successful. They have the resources so that their recidivism rate is less than 10 percent, their unemployment rate is less that 5 percent,” he says.

Jensen says his office will continue to prosecute marijuana dealers linked to violent crime. He declined to comment on pending legislation before the board of aldermen that would lessen the penalty for people caught with small amounts of pot.

