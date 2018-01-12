ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Governor Greitens’ troubles are not escaping the attention of former Missouri State Senator Jeff Smith, who had a great fall while running for Congress and wound up in prison.
“I would say the most important thing is to be honest, and that when you are making a confession and you tell people you’re baring it all, you have to bear it all,” he says.
Smith says sometimes having a great fall can be the best thing that ever happened to you, because it re-aligns your priorities and helps you be a better friend, father and husband.