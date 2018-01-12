School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Missouri Senate race between Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley is a virtual dead heat, as support for President Trump slips in the state.

Those are the findings of a new Public Policy Polling survey.

The poll of 965 voters taken last week gives McCaskill a one point lead over Hawley, 45 to 44 percent.

48 percent of those surveyed approve of the job the President is doing, while 47 percent disapprove.

A majority of respondants support keeping and fixing Obamacare. 61 percent support DACA.

54 percent disapprove of the job Mitch McConnell is doing as Senate Majority Leader.

The poll was conducted on behalf of the Majority Institute.

