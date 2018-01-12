ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti is launching a pilot program to give high school students in rural areas more access to Advanced Placement courses.
A good grade in an AP class can earn students college credit. Sanguinetti says kids in some areas can’t take those courses, though, and that’s a problem.
“We have regions in Illinois where the kids are hungry for AP classes and for other educational opportunities, yet a lot of times, those educational opportunities do not exist,” she says.
The one semester pilot program is giving 75 students from 10 rural districts the chance to take an AP class online, none of those districts are in the Metro East.